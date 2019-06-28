This big dog with a big heart needs a home

HELENA – Yogi is a big boy who just wants to finally settle down into a home for good. He has been in and out of the shelter a few times, but not because of anything he’s done. In three different homes, other animals have not taken kindly to poor Yogi, and so he’s returned for the third time to the Humane Society.

Although he’s had bad luck in different homes, he’s the super star of the small-dog play group. Development assistant Kat Martineau says that Yogi’s relaxed manner has been a big help in calming down more anxious dogs. He has made lots of friends at the shelter, but it’s time for Yogi to find a permanent place to call home.

Since Yogi is a senior (5+) dog, his adoption fee is half price! You can visit him on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.