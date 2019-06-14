Cat room greeter “Ziggy” in search of a new family

HELENA – Ziggy is 7 years old, but he has a lot of energy for an adult cat. He came in to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society with his two sisters just a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, their previous owner passed away, and the family was no longer able to take care of them. Now, the trio spend their days in the cat room, socializing with other cats and guests. Ziggy quickly took on the role of greeting each new guest as they arrive.

“He’s a very sociable cat,” remarked Cat Program Coordinator Katie Axline-Pittman. She also mentioned that Ziggy is very sweet and playful with volunteers and visitors. He likes being around other cats, and might get along with certain dogs. Ziggy is in great health, and ready to go home to a new loving home right away.

Through the month of June, the adoption fee for adult cats is just $25. You can visit Ziggy on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.