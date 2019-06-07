Brother-sister cat duo looking for a new home to take them in

HELENA – Shadow and Boots are a sweet pair of cats who need to go together. They are five years old, and have spent their whole lives together, so they have really bonded.

This bond became even more important when they came in to the shelter. Shadow and Boots were abandoned by their previous owner.

They are in great health, both up-to-date on vaccinations, and are spayed and neutered. A permanent place to go is all they need.

You can visit them at the Humane Society on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.