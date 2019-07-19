Hundreds make dash for “ideal” seats for 2019 Symphony Under the Stars

HELENA – Saturday marks the 16th annual Symphony Under the Stars.

Hundreds of people were gathered at Carroll College on Friday to put out their blankets and get their ideal spot.

At 3:00 p.m. sharp, music lovers made the mad dash, with some tumbling, in search of the ideal seats.

A spectacle that gives the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake a run for its money.

In order to place their blanket early, concert goes had to make a $5 donation to the local boy scouts.

The scouts also assisted anyone who needed extra help with their blanket.

MTN spoke with a few concertgoers about why they are so passionate about Symphony Under the Stars.

Andy Shire was dedicated to get one of his ideal locations this year, and even went head over heels to get his blanket in the front row.

“The first year I got here early in the morning on Saturday and was way back there. So the last couple of years I’ve been showing up early and trying to get the spot that I want,” beamed Shire.

Other symphony enthusiasts said they preferred the hill while others wanted a place near some shade.

Everyone MTN spoke with agreed on one thing they’re excited about Saturday’s performance and are proud Helena has continued to host and support the event.

“We’re just super happy we can be here,” said Kyle Strode. “We’re really thankful for the perfect weather. I think this will be the first year that the temperature is not 90. So looking forward to it tomorrow.”

The Symphony Under the Stars concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s concert features the music of the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin.

People are asked to leave their pets at home for the event and clean up anything they bring to the Carroll College Grounds.