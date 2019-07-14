“Shoot for the Cure” archery event raises money to fight breast cancer

(TOWNSEND) Hundreds of archers came to a ranch east of Townsend this weekend, to raise money to support the fight against breast cancer.

They took part in the 11th annual Shoot for the Cure Montana, held every July at Al Bodle and Mary Huth’s ranch.

Organizers set up four courses, each with 20 3D archery targets. Shooters took aim at foam targets shaped like everything from deer and bighorn sheep to more unusual animals like lions and dinosaurs.

There were also novelty targets, like an elk target that rotated to increase the difficulty.

Over two days, about 400 people were expected to take part in the shoot. In addition to archery, the event included activities like raffles, silent auctions and a cribbage tournament.

Shoot for the Cure Montana was inspired when friends of Bodle and Huth’s took part in a similar archery shoot in Nevada that raised money for fighting breast cancer.

“They said, ‘You know, we need to do something like that,’ and we said, ‘Yes, we need to do that,’” Bodle said. “And that basically started it.”

The event began as a one-day shoot. The second year, it grew to two days, and participants began camping at the ranch. Since then, it has continued to grow.

“The archery community is such a great community,” Bodle said. “It’s great people, and they like to shoot 3D shoots, and it’s a different way to contribute for the cancer cause that they love to do. It’s a great family activity, and they come out here and have a great time.”

Over the last ten years, the event has raised about $100,000, all donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Bodle said they are grateful for the people who take part in the event and for those who help put it on.

“We have people that have been here from Day One,” he said. “We have a crew that shows up the weekend before to set the targets up. Every year it’s the same 10 or 15 people, and they wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

You can find more information about Shoot for the Cure Montana at their website.