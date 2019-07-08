Helena, Montana
Home   |

Helena’s Bryant School to receive solar panels, thanks to grants

(HELENA) Helena’s new Bryant Elementary School building will receive a solar-power system, thanks to two grants.

Helena Public Schools announced Monday that they received $50,000 from NorthWestern Energy’s Efficiency Plus Renewable Energy program and about $9,300 from the Montana Solar Community project.

Once solar panels are installed, the system will serve as an educational tool for the district. Students, teachers and community members will have access to real-time energy production data from the system through an online platform. Teachers and district administrators are working on ways to incorporate that data into lessons on solar power, thermal energy and other STEM concepts.

In a statement, Superintendent Tyler Ream thanked Madalyn Quinlan, a Helena resident and member of the Montana Board of Public Education, who worked with the district’s facilities department and Bryant administration on the grants.

The Efficiency Plus Renewable Energy Program is paid for through Universal System Benefits funds, collected from all NorthWestern electric customers in Montana. The Montana Solar Community Project is a statewide partnership, led by the Montana Energy Office, that supports community solar-energy development.

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian

Jonathon Ambarian grew up in Southern California, and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula. He first came to Helena in 2013, to cover the Montana Legislature, and returned in 2016 as a reporter with the Montana Television Network. He's proud to bring viewers stories about the issues that affect them.
More News
Helena’s Bryant School to receive solar panels, thanks to grants

Helena’s Bryant School to receive solar panels, thanks to grants

8:28 pm
Arborists ordered to take down historic elms outside original Governor’s Mansion

Arborists ordered to take down historic elms outside original Governor’s Mansion

6:48 pm
Forest Service Tanker Base upgrades cut refueling time for planes almost in half

Forest Service Tanker Base upgrades cut refueling time for planes almost in half

6:39 pm
Helena’s Bryant School to receive solar panels, thanks to grants

Helena’s Bryant School to receive solar panels, thanks to grants

8:28 pm
Arborists ordered to take down historic elms outside original Governor’s Mansion

Arborists ordered to take down historic elms outside original Governor’s Mansion

6:48 pm
Forest Service Tanker Base upgrades cut refueling time for planes almost in half

Forest Service Tanker Base upgrades cut refueling time for planes almost in half

6:39 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content