Preparations underway for East Helena’s fireworks spectacular

HELENA — Preparations are underway for tonight’s Independence Day celebration in East Helena.

Organizers of the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration said Thursday, a $5,100 donation from Town Pump helped them cross the finish line on the $30,000 fundraising goal.

The fireworks show has been a part of the community since 1957.

It starts at 10:30 with fireworks that will be lit off from the top of the slag pile.

East Helena Chief of Police, William Harrington, says residents need to be careful when driving and parking for the show tonight and to be patient when returning home afterwards.

Harrington stated, “So, tonight’s the most populated night usually of the year, as far as the people coming out all around the area to join in the celebration and what we asked people to do is just be careful and aware of your surroundings, while they’re in town tonight. Plan ahead for it taking a lot of time in town and out of town. Just be patient and aware of your surroundings so everybody can have a good, safe, Fourth.”

Harrington said people come from all over Montana to see the fireworks and reminds everyone in Helena to please be kind, courteous and safe.