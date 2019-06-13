Governor Bullock, students work on trail projects at Tenmile Creek Park

HELENA-Governor Steve Bullock and students worked together Thursday morning at Tenmile Creek Park, to highlight the importance of outdoor service opportunities, conservation and public access in the state.

The Governor met with the Montana Conservation Corps Middle School Youth Program, as students stained picnic tables and rerouted trails.

The Montana Conservation Corps Middle School Youth Group partnered with Prickly Pear Land trust for the project.

The week-long program aims to help students learn life skills and give back to the community.

The students showed the Governor the work the had done and even gave the governor a pair of gloves and a hard hat and put him to work staining the new tables.

MTN had the chance to speak with Governor Bullock, “They’re not only gaining skills, but they’re getting outdoors, getting off the screens and they’re making an impact with community service that will last long beyond this week,” Bullock stated.

Sarah Sadowski, Grants Manager for Governor’s Office of Community Service said, “the goal for us is dual; we wanna’ meet the needs of our state, communities, our landscapes, across all of our programs and then also develop contributors and their leadership skills.”

For more information on how to be apart Montana Conservation Corps, please visit: https://mtcorps.org/