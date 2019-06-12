Firearm and taxidermy shop will open in Great Falls this weekend

GREAT FALLS- For Travis Grove, the dream of opening his own gun store is finally coming true.

“I am really excited to bring this. I really cannot explain how much it is going to mean to me to open up,” Grove said.

But he will offer more than just firearms as the store will also provide taxidermy work.

His taxidermy work began as a hobby due to his love of hunting.

“I wanted to learn how to mount some of the animals that we had hunted, my daughter, son and I. Through that, I met a friend who taught me how to do most of the work,” Grove said.

Another friend approached Grove to help him find the space for a shop.

“I am teaming up with Tony Peres with The Bow Doctor. He runs all of the archery equipment out of the same shop,” he said, adding he’s excited Peres asked him to work together.

On Saturday, Grove will open Grove’s Taxidermy and Firearms at 812 8th Avenue South. Great Falls residents can find bows, guns, and taxidermy services all under one roof.

“The taxidermy work is all performed out of my house as a home-based business,” Grove said.

Grove added if people are looking for taxidermy work, they can leave their items at his home. When the work is finished, customers can pick it up at the new shop.

“I became the sole dealer in Montana for the Steyr firearms,” Grove said.

Grove will also have Ruger, Winchester, and anything people would like to special order.

He will also sell ammunition by Bearded Grizzly LLC, which is in Belt.

“In order for a small business to survive, I believe many small businesses need to join together and work together as possible,” Grove said.

His grand opening is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be raffles and other special offers throughout the day.

Normal store hours will be Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. and appointment only on Saturdays.

