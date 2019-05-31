Edgewood Helena seniors prepare for special night at prom

HELENA – Many teenagers have already been to prom this spring.

But Friday at Edgewood Helena, seniors there got their very own prom.

MTN learned what went into making the prom happen and why it was so special for the residents in Assisted Living and Memory Care.









It was Judy Parks’ first prom. She attended with her husband for their date night, after choosing a hot pink dress to wear. She also got her nails done to match.

Other residents and staff spent time prepping the corsages and boutonnieres to match their outfits.

AnnMarie Thompson went to prom with her husband Bill.

“My husband and I have been married for 37 years,” said Thompson. “He does have dementia, Alzheimer’s, and there’s many things he can’t remember. But I think this activity will help him have a new memory.”

Life Enrichment Director Julia Ellingboe said it took a community effort to make the prom happen. KJ’n Ranch and Tizer Meats donated dinner. Other businesses offered discounts on tuxedos and dresses. Even local high school students helped with a prom fashion show earlier this month, to get residents excited.