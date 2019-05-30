Helena VA holds town hall ahead of new changes to veteran care

HELENA – Thursday night the Department of Veterans Affairs held the first two of their four MISSION Act town halls to hear the latest information on the MISSION Act which goes live on June 6, 2019.

The VA MISSION Act is legislation passed by Congress and signed into law on June 6, 2018.

This legislation contains more than 50 sections intended to strengthen and improve VA’s ability to deliver world-class health care.

You can learn more about the MISSION Act by visiting here.

The meetings are open to all members of the public, including Veterans Service Organizations and other community partners.

The information that will be shared will also be distributed through the Montana VA website, Facebook page and VA clinic locations throughout the state. This is in addition to a mailed letter and brochure distributed by VA Central Office during the month of May, to all enrolled and previously enrolled Veterans.

The VA Montana Health Care System manages the health care, in whole or in part, of over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana and provides a VA presence in every major city in the state through twelve community-based clinics, one telehealth outreach clinic, the Miles City Community Living Center, the Billings Health Care Center, and the Fort Harrison Medical Center.

“We are striving at the VA to have our veterans get their care in the VA, but we know that there are times that, either we can’t provide the service or maybe it would be better if the service was sent to a community provider,” Congressional liaison for the Montana A Healthcare system Christian Ludstrom said. “ So this new access standard will show us how veterans can get their care in the community.”

The Montana VA Health Care System is inviting public participation in these town halls that will be held on the following dates and locations: