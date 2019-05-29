Helena’s Clara Harmon still competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee

MISSOULA – The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in National Harbor, Maryland and four Montanans have made it through the first two rounds.

A total of 565 participants are competing for the largest cash prize in bee history: $50,000.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.

Missoula qualifier Reagan Remmer, an eighth grade student from Target Range School, is on her second trip to the national bee. She’s excited to experience it again.

“I think it’s a great experience. Bee week was one of the best weeks of my life. I’m really glad I get to relive it,” Remmers said.

Three other Montana students are competing with Remmers in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, including Kyra Hutchison of Kalispell, Clara Harmon of Helena, and Annie Condon of Billings.

Round three is underway and can be watched on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

The Finals will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday and can be viewed on ESPNS2. The prime time finals continue from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

-Reported by Melissa Rafferty/MTN News