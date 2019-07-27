North Hills Fire at 100 acres, evacuations remain

HELENA – Authorities say the fire burning in Helena’s North Hills has grown to around 100 acres, on Saturday morning.

The Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported Saturday morning that a bulldozer line has been built around the fire, and aircraft have continued to drop fire retardant. However, no containment level has been established.

A Montana DNRC Type III team is taking over management of the fire from the county. U.S. Forest Service and DNRC hand crews are on scene. DNRC also has a bulldozer and air support available. Local fire departments are also assisting.

All evacuations announced Friday night were still in effect, including for the following areas:

Noble Lane

Snowdrift Road

Big Build Drive down to 6445

W. Haven Road

Mountain Meadow Road

Beginning at 6425 Timber Trail and North

Countryside Road

Black Sandy Loop

Church Hill Lane

The Black Sandy and White Sandy campgrounds have also been evacuated.

A public meeting is planned for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Warren School at 2690 York Rd.