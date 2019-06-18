Searchers recover body from Canyon Ferry Reservoir

UPDATE 4:07 P.M: Search and Rescue crews recovered the body of a missing diver from Canyon Ferry Reservoir Tuesday afternoon.

A coroner arrived at Yacht Basin Marine just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Search teams began coming off the water just after 3:00 p.m.

The identity of the diver has not been released.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information is available.

HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a diver missing in Canyon Ferry Reservoir is now a recovery effort.

Search teams returned to the Yacht Basin Marina on Tuesday morning to resume the search for an out of state diver who went missing after having equipment trouble Monday afternoon.

Crews are searching the area the diver was last seen, around Cemetery Island, in the northwest section of the lake.

The water in the area is between 30 and 50 feet deep.

Sheriff’s Office Captain Kevin Wright told MTN, “We have a pretty good idea of an area where we’re looking. just north of cemetery island. Right now, just do the visibility under the water makes it very difficult for the divers.”

Search and Rescue crews had to temporarily suspend search efforts Monday evening because of weather but were able to return and search until the light began to fade.

The lower part of the marina has been closed to allow emergency workers to operate. Searchers will remain on the lake until the diver is found or until dark Tuesday evening.