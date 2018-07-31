Helena, Montana
Home   |

Fire Weather Watch issued July 31 at 2:49PM MDT expiring August 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* Affected areas:
Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead).
Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead).

* Thunderstorms: Confidence has increased that a cluster of
thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon along the
Continental Divide and spread eastward into the Deerlodge/West
Beaverhead and East Beaverhead N.F. There will be a mix of wet
and dry thunderstorms, with gusty winds. These thunderstorms
have the potential to produce frequent lightning.

* Timing: The best timing for thunderstorms will be between 2PM
and 8PM. Thunderstorms should diminish around sunset.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More Weather Wise
Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Developing This Week

Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Developing This Week

7:00 pm
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Helena
86°
Great Falls
85°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content