Fire Weather Watch issued July 31 at 2:49PM MDT expiring August 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* Affected areas:
Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead).
Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead).
* Thunderstorms: Confidence has increased that a cluster of
thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon along the
Continental Divide and spread eastward into the Deerlodge/West
Beaverhead and East Beaverhead N.F. There will be a mix of wet
and dry thunderstorms, with gusty winds. These thunderstorms
have the potential to produce frequent lightning.
* Timing: The best timing for thunderstorms will be between 2PM
and 8PM. Thunderstorms should diminish around sunset.