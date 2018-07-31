Fire Weather Watch issued July 31 at 2:49PM MDT expiring August 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* Affected areas:

Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead).

Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead).

* Thunderstorms: Confidence has increased that a cluster of

thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon along the

Continental Divide and spread eastward into the Deerlodge/West

Beaverhead and East Beaverhead N.F. There will be a mix of wet

and dry thunderstorms, with gusty winds. These thunderstorms

have the potential to produce frequent lightning.

* Timing: The best timing for thunderstorms will be between 2PM

and 8PM. Thunderstorms should diminish around sunset.