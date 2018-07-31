Fire Weather Watch issued July 31 at 2:48PM MDT expiring August 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Montana, Fire Weather Zone 112 Glacier and

western Pondera Counties.

* TIMING…West winds will increase Wednesday afternoon while

afternoon relative humidity drops near to below 15 percent.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the upper 80s.

* IMPACTS…Rapid growth of new fires.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth

potential.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Fire Weather Watch.