Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:51PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 650 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near White
Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Pea sized hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
White Sulphur Springs, Lennep and Ringling.
Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can
strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside
a building or vehicle.

