Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:03PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles

west of Geyser, or 24 miles west of Stanford, moving southeast at 20

mph.

Pea sized hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Geyser and Raynesford.

Brief heavy rainfall may occur with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can

strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside

a building or vehicle.