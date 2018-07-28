Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:03PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles
west of Geyser, or 24 miles west of Stanford, moving southeast at 20
mph.

Pea sized hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Geyser and Raynesford.
Brief heavy rainfall may occur with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can
strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside
a building or vehicle.

