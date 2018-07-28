Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 5:02PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Belt, or 14 miles southeast of Great Falls, moving southeast at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Belt, Sand Coulee, Tracy, Armington and Centerville.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.