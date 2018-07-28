Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Fort Belknap to 10
miles east of Parker School. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, along with areas south of Highway 2 from Harlem to
Chinook.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Helena
73°
Great Falls
80°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content