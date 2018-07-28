Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Fort Belknap to 10

miles east of Parker School. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Cleveland, along with areas south of Highway 2 from Harlem to

Chinook.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.