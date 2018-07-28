Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:21PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1220 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 24 miles west of

Helena, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds near 30 mph, brief heavy rainfall, lightning and pea size hail

are possible with this storm.

Locations near the path of this storm include, but not limited too,

Helena, Canyon Creek, East Helena and Clancy.

This storm should affect the city of Helena between 1245 PM and

115 PM.

This includes the following highways…Interstate 15 between mile

markers 174 and 210 and Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 52.

Reminder, lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.