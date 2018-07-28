Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:17PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Fort Belknap to 17 miles

southeast of Parker School. Movement was east at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Blaine

County…with the strongest portion of the storm mainly affecting

areas south of Highway 2 around Harlem.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.