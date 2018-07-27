Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:39PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 637 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest

of The Pines Rec Area, or 23 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

The Pines Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area and Haxby.

If you are on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Gusty outflow winds will arrive a few

minutes before the storm. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10

miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.