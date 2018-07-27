Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southeast of Boulder or 10 miles west of Radersburg, moving

southeast at 30 mph. Another storm storm cell was located near Elk

Park, moving east at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Boulder, Whitehall, Toston, Basin, Cardwell, Radersburg, Elk Park,

Elkhorn State Park and Lewis And Clark Caverns State Park.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.