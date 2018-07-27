Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 5:49PM MDT expiring July 27 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deer Lodge,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage

also possible.

Locations impacted include…

Deer Lodge and Racetrack.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.