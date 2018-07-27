Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 5:49PM MDT expiring July 27 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deer Lodge,
moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage
also possible.

Locations impacted include…
Deer Lodge and Racetrack.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

7:51 am
Helena
66°
Great Falls
74°
