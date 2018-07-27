Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:50PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Deer Lodge, moving southeast at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Boulder, Basin, Wickes, Elk Park, Corbin, Jefferson City and Elkhorn
State Park.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.