Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Crooked Creek Rec Area, or 29 miles north of Winnett,
moving southeast at 25 mph. This storm caused a 42 mph wind in
southern Phillips County.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Mosby, Crooked Creek Rec Area and Cat Creek.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
