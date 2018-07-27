Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 345 PM MDT/245 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wye to 13 miles west

of Florence. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph will be possible

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Missoula, Lolo, Florence and Clinton.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.