Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 345 PM MDT/245 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wye to 13 miles west
of Florence. Movement was east at 35 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph will be possible
with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Missoula, Lolo, Florence and Clinton.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.