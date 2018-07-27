Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 5:22PM MDT expiring July 27 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Deer Lodge County in west central Montana…

Southeastern Powell County in west central Montana…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 521 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest

of Garrison, or 11 miles west of Deer Lodge, moving southeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail

could damage property.

* Locations impacted include…

Deer Lodge, Garrison and Racetrack.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.