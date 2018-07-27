Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 4:39PM MDT expiring July 27 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana…

Southern Powell County in west central Montana…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Drummond, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Drummond, New Chicago and Hall.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.