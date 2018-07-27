Helena, Montana
Home   |

Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:07PM MDT expiring July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East
Lolo).

* Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms have begun to develop in the West
Lolo National Forest, and indications are, they will continue to
develop and become more numerous and move east into East Lolo
National Forest later this afternoon and evening. These
thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning
and gusty winds. The threat for lightning and gusty winds will
continue until around 9pm this evening.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Helena
77°
Great Falls
72°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content