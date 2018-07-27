Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:07PM MDT expiring July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East

Lolo).

* Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms have begun to develop in the West

Lolo National Forest, and indications are, they will continue to

develop and become more numerous and move east into East Lolo

National Forest later this afternoon and evening. These

thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning

and gusty winds. The threat for lightning and gusty winds will

continue until around 9pm this evening.