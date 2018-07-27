Fire Weather Watch issued July 27 at 7:43AM MDT expiring July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* Affected area:
Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo).
Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo).
* Thunderstorms: Confidence has increased that a cluster of
thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in the West Lolo
National Forest, then spreading east into East Lolo later this
afternoon and evening. There will be a mix of wet and dry
thunderstorms, with gusty winds. And these thunderstorms have
the potential to produce frequent lightning. Thunderstorms
should diminish around sunset this evening. At this time, the
timing for thunderstorms will be between 1PM and 8PM.