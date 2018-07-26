Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Rocky Point to near Woods Bay. Movement
was east at 35 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Polson, Rocky Point, Jette, Swan Lake, Turtle Lake, Kings Point,
Kerr, Big Arm, Finley Point, Salmon Prairie, Rollins and Dayton.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

