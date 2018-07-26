Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles northwest of Kiowa, or 52 miles northeast of Evergreen, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Browning, East Glacier Park Village, South Browning, North Browning,

East Glacier Park, Kiowa, Babb, Saint Mary and Starr School.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.