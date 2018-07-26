Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles northwest of Kiowa, or 52 miles northeast of Evergreen, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Browning, East Glacier Park Village, South Browning, North Browning,
East Glacier Park, Kiowa, Babb, Saint Mary and Starr School.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.