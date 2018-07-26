Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 1:26AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 125 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Kevin, or 10 miles east of Cut Bank, moving east at 25 mph.

Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and hail up to pea size

are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kevin, Oilmont and Ferdig.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.