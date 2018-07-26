Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 12:48AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1247 AM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Hobson, or

15 miles southeast of Stanford, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and hail up to pea size

are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lewistown, Hobson, Moore, Windham, Moccasin, Ackley Lake State Park,

Glengarry, Utica, Garneill, Danvers, Giltedge, Heath, Buffalo and

Benchland.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.