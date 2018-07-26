Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1244 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 26 miles east of

White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph, hail up to one half inch in diameter,

and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Martinsdale.

This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 65 and 77.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.