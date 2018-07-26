Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 1:23AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 122 AM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles south of

Lewistown, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and hail up to pea size

are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lewistown, Hobson, Moore, Grass Range, Forestgrove, Ackley Lake State

Park, Glengarry, Garneill, Giltedge, Heath, Hilger, Buffalo and

Danvers.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.