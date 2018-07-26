Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 11:43AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24
miles southeast of Lewistown, moving east at 10 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central
Fergus County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Helena
82°
Great Falls
79°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content