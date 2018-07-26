Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 11:43AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles southeast of Lewistown, moving east at 10 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Fergus County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.