Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 4:34PM MDT expiring July 26 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana…

West central Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of

Cascade, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cascade and Tower Rock State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.