Helena, Montana
Home   |

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 3:21PM MDT expiring July 26 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Glacier County in north central Montana…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of
Kiowa, or 49 miles west of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Browning, East Glacier Park Village, South Browning, East Glacier
Park, Kiowa, North Browning, Saint Mary and Starr School.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

Weather Wise: Sunscreen FAQ

7:51 am
Helena
82°
Great Falls
69°
Current Radar
Scroll to top
Skip to content