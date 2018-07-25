Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 9:50PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 948 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dutton, or 17 miles east of Choteau, moving southeast at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Dutton, Power and Collins.
Heavy rainfall may also occur with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.