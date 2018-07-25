Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 9:50PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 948 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dutton, or 17 miles east of Choteau, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dutton, Power and Collins.

Heavy rainfall may also occur with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.