At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kiowa, or 46 miles west of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kiowa, East Glacier Park Village, East Glacier Park and South

Browning.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.