Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:59PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1158 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Conrad, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain are
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Conrad, Brady and Collins.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.