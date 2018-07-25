Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:57PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1156 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 26 miles northeast

of White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Cascade…southwestern Judith Basin and northeastern Meagher

Counties.

Brief heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.