Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:29PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1128 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Belt, or 22

miles east of Great Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Belt, Geyser, Raynesford and Armington.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.