Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:24PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1123 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of
Belt, or 26 miles southeast of Great Falls, moving east at 40 mph.
Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and brief heavy rain are
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Neihart, Sluice Boxes State Park and Monarch.
Torrential rainfall may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your
vehicle through flooded roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.