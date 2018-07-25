Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:24PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1123 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Belt, or 26 miles southeast of Great Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and brief heavy rain are

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Neihart, Sluice Boxes State Park and Monarch.

Torrential rainfall may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.