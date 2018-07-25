Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 9:45PM MDT expiring July 25 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Teton County in north central Montana…

Northwestern Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 1045 PM MDT.

* At 939 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairfield, or

16 miles southeast of Choteau, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Great Falls, Cascade, Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Vaughn, First

Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Simms and Sun River.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing wind damage

across portions of Teton County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!