Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 7:46PM MDT expiring July 25 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pondera County in north central Montana…

Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana…

Southwestern Toole County in north central Montana…

Northwestern Teton County in north central Montana…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 745 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles south of Cut Bank to 6 miles east of Heart

Butte, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Conrad, Valier, Heart Butte, Dupuyer, Bynum, Ledger and Pendroy.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.