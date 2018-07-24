Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 644 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest
of Sunburst, or 29 miles north of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 30
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sunburst.
This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 386 and 397.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.