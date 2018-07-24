Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 644 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest

of Sunburst, or 29 miles north of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 30

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sunburst.

This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 386 and 397.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.